77 coal mines started operations in India since FY19, says govt

Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today, said a total of 77 coal mines received Mine Opening Permission from FY 2018-19 onwards in the country.

Among the states, Jharkhand has received maximum approval for 23 coal mines; Chhattisgarh has received approval for 12 mines; Odisha 8; West Bengal 14; Telangana 12; Maharashtra 5; Karnataka 1; and Madhya Pradesh 2.

Of the total 77 coal mines, 11 coal mines have been allocated for captive Power End Use. Further, coal produced from other coal mines is also being utilised for the generation of power through thermal power plants (TPP), including captive power plants (CPP), thereby contributing to domestic electrification.

Meanwhile, India has temporarily shut down five coal-fired power plants around the capital New Delhi as part of its drive to combat air pollution, according to an order from the federal environment ministry panel on air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management has also banned trucks carrying non-essential goods and stopped construction in Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

India's coal import rose by 12.6 per cent to 107.34 million tonnes in the first six months of 2021-22. The country had imported 95.30 million tonnes (MT) of the coal in April-September 2020-21, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services, a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.

