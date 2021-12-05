Actor Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from flying abroad by ED

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Sunday stopped by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from flying abroad as the central agency has issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against her.

The Sri Lankan origin actor was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities because of the LOC.

Later, officials of the central agency reached the airport and asked her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The 36-year-old actor has already been questioned multiple times by the ED in connection with the over Rs 200-crore money laundering case against Chandrashekar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

On Saturday, the ED filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the case. It named Chandrashekar, his wife and six others in the charge sheet.

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekar gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has also been questioned in the case by the ED.

(With PTI inputs)

