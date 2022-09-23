AIIMS gets a new director as Randeep Guleria’s tenure ends

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has announced Dr M Srinivas as the new Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He will be replacing Dr Randeep Guleria whose tenure has come to an end on September 23. Dr Srinivas is the Dean, ESIC, Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a notification that Dr Guleria will continue for six more months with effect from September 23 or till the joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier.

Dr Srinivas will be compensated in the scale of pay of Rs 2,25,000 fixed plus NPA of 20 per cent (pay + NPA not exceeding Rs 2,37,500) for a period of 5 years with effect from the date of assumption of the role, or till he is 65 years of age, or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Along with Dr Srinivas, Dr Sanjay Behari, Dr Pramod Garg, and Dr Rajesh Malhotra were some of the names in the running. Dr Behari is the Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum, while Dr Garg is a professor in the gastroenterology department, and Dr Malhotra is the chief of AIIMS Trauma centre.

Dr Guleria had received two extensions in the post of the Director of AIIMS Delhi. He joined on March 28, 2017. Dr Randeep Guleria became a household name during the pandemic. His expertise and public statements help address the concerns of people.

Moreover, the central government is planning to redevelop the AIIMS, New Delhi, and themaster plan is likely to be approved soon by the Union Health Ministry.

