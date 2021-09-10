Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off transporter to expedite Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail construction

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the 'Made-in-India' Full Span Launching Equipment- Straddle Carrier and Girder Transporter via video conferencing. The aim of this transporter is to expedite the construction of viaduct for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The launching equipment, which is indigenously designed and manufactured Larsen & Tuobro (L&T) at Chennai, has a capacity of 1100MT. L&T has teamed up with 55 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for this project, as per an official release.

Vaishnaw said that this launching equipment is imperative to encourage the Centre's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative as India now comes in the league of countries like Italy, China, Norway and Korea which have been designing and manufacturing this equipment.

Work for the transporter has already started in 325 km out of 508 km corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Over 97 per cent land has been acquired for this project in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 30 per cent in Maharashtra.

It is estimated that 7.5 MT cement, 2.1 MT steel and 70,000 MT structural steel will be used in the construction besides deployment of thousands of trucks, dumpers, excavators, batching plants, tunneling equipment, etc for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

State-of-the-Art construction methodologies like Full Span Launching Methodology (FSLM) will be adopted for the construction of viaduct superstructures of 508 km long MAHSR project. The FSLM technology will expedite the process of launching girders since the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece for double track viaduct.

Total 20 such equipment will be used for constructing the 325 km of viaduct superstructures between Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He noted that Japanese high speed rail corporation will provide training to employees of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and contractors.

This project will also create employment opportunities for local youth as over 6,000 workers are already associated with the project. Besides this, the project is expected to create over 90,000 jobs in this area like 51,000 jobs for technicians, skilled and unskilled workers.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

