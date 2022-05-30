Ashwini Vaishnaw meets MAIT, industry leaders, deliberates way forward for electronics sector

In an interaction with Manufacturers Association of Information Technology (MAIT) and industry leaders, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and IT (MeitY) discussed the steps required towards achieving $300 billion electronics hardware manufacturing in India by 2026. The discussion also dwelt into steps required to enable MSME’s to leverage this PLI driven growth and become the bed rock of the local electronic manufacturing ecosystem of India.

“Government and industry are closely working together to achieve our shared goal of $300 billion in the ESDM sector. We are committed to solve all issues and concerns that the industry brought up during today’s extensive meeting,” Vaishnaw said.

MAIT’s president Nitin Kunkolienker expressed that one of the goals of PLI scheme should be to nurture Indian brands. Other than PLI, the minister discussed steps to fast forward electronics repair services in the country. On the MAIT proposal for electronics hardware repair, refurbishment and calibration services which could emerge as the next sunrise sector opportunity for India, the Minister suggested to work as a team to fast forward this mission.

The meeting was also attended by industry leaders from major Global & Indian IT hardware companies including Acer, Dell, Cisco, Flex, HPE, Apple, HPI, Lenovo, Oppo, (Prose Technology Private limited (a Rosenberger Co), Samsung and Indian industry players from Netweb, Sahasra (InfoPower), Tube Investments, Velankanni among others.