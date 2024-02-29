At 3.6%, India's core sector growth hits 15-month low in January

India's eight core sectors posted a growth of 3.6 percent in January, the lowest in 15 months. The index had grown by 4.9 per cent in December 2023 and 9.7 per cent in January 2023.

"The production of coal, steel, cement, natural gas, electricity and crude oil recorded positive growth in January 2024," the government said in a press release. In April 2023-January 2024, the output of India's eight core industries was 7.7 percent higher year-on-year as against 8.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2022-23.

The index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries namely cement,coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products and steel.

These industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).