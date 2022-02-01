ATF prices hiked by 8.5%; highest since August 2008

Ahead of Budget 2022-23, the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have been hiked by a record 8.5 per cent to record levels across the country, as per an oil company price notification. After the recent hike, ATF currently costs Rs 86,038.18/kl in Delhi; Rs 90,407/kl in Kolkata; Rs 84, 505.58 in Mumbai; and Rs 88,746.14/kl in Chennai respectively for domestic airlines.



This is the highest ever price touched by ATF or jet fuel. This is higher than Rs 71,028.26/kl in August 2008 when international crude prices touched $147 per barrel. This is also the third increase in ATF prices in a month.



Prior to this, rates were raised by 2.75 per cent to Rs 76,062/kl on January 1 and then by 4.25 per cent to Rs 79,294.91/kl on January 16. Jet fuel prices are revised on the first and the 16th of every month by factoring in the changes in the average prices of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.



While the ATF prices have been hiked, the oil marketing companies have decided to reduce the prices of commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 from today. After the recent price revision, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,907 in Delhi from today, news agency ANI reported. Prior to the downward revision in 19 kg LPG cylinder prices, a non-subsidised 19 kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,998.50 in Delhi; Rs 2,076 in Kolkata; Rs 1,948.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,131 in Chennai.



(With agency inputs)



Also read: Budget 2022 Live Updates: Populism or pragmatism – What to expect from FM's speech?