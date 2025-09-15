Atmanirbhar Bharat: Commerce ministry identifying 100 imports where domestic capacity can be ramped up

With an aim to cut down its import dependency, India is working on a list of 100 goods where domestic production can be enhanced.



"We have identified about 100 products where we have huge imports, but also have domestic capacity. We are looking to reduce the imports by increasing domestic production of these goods in India," said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday, noting that this would also be in line with the move towards Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Advertisement

The imports that have been identified include raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished goods in sectors including engineering products, chemicals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, he further told reporters.



As part of the exercise, the commerce ministry is trying to assess the domestic capacity and is also consulting with ministries, and plans to also discuss it with industry bodies. The objective would be to put out the list in the public domain to enable companies and entrepreneurs to understand the imports and the domestic requirement and plan production facilities.



Barthwal expressed hope that the exercise would be completed by the end of next month.



Meanwhile, sources also indicated that the proposal for the Export Promotion Mission is at an advanced stage and is likely to be of a much larger scale than was initially proposed.



“The inter-ministerial consultations have taken place, and it is likely to be taken to the Cabinet soon. It will be more flexible and nimbler in addressing the interests of the exporters,” the source noted.



While the Union Budget 2025-26 had allocated Rs 2,250 crore to the Export Promotion Mission, sources said the outlay would be much larger as it would encompass a five-year period in sync with that of the 16th Finance Commission recommendations from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.



The Export Promotion Mission is being seen as a measure that would help exporters facing the stiff US tariffs of 50% as it would provide facilities such as easy credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises, overseas warehousing, and global branding initiatives.