British PM Boris Johnson arrives in Gujarat; likely to announce new projects

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, early Thursday morning, beginning his two-day visit to India. The British Premier is likely to announce major investments in key industries in the country.



Ahead of Johnson's visit, Downing Street had said in a statement, "the visit will begin from Ahmedabad on Thursday (21st April) to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade and people links.

This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister will visit Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK."

Johnson was accorded a regal welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in Ahmedabad. He was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya.



The British prime minister is expected to announce new science, health and technology projects, in addition to major investments investments in focal industries in the UK and India. The key point of Johnson's visit to India is likely to be on April 21 and 22, when bilateral talks and interactions with Indian business leaders are in the offing.



Both sides are working on a joint statement which is expected to cover agreements across several sectors comprising education, defence and security.

In Delhi, Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.