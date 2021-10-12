Cabinet approves AMRUT 2.0 till 2025-26; aims to provide universal coverage of water

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) till 2025-26. This has been done as a step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat and with aim of making the cities 'water secure' and 'self-sustainable' through circular economy of water.

"The cabinet understands that providing reliable and affordable water supply and sanitation services to urban households is a national priority," a statement said.

As per the government, this will be achieved by providing functional tap connections to all households, undertaking water source conservation or augmentation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle or re-use of treated used water and rainwater harvesting.

The project will lead to ease of living by providing piped water supply and sewerage or septage facilities to urban households. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the first focused national water mission, was launched in June 2015 to facilitate ease of living to citizens in 500 cities by providing tap connections and sewer connections.

"So far, 1.1 crore household tap connections and 85 lakh sewer or septage connections have been provided. Around 6,000 MLD sewage treatment capacity is being developed, of which 1,210 MLD capacity is already created, with provision for reuse of 907 MLD treated sewage," the statement added.

It said 1,820 parks, with an area of 3,600 acre, have been developed, while another 1,800 acres of area is under greening. So far, 1,700 flooding points have been eliminated, it said.

AMRUT 2.0 will target universal coverage of water supply by providing household tap connections in all 4,378 statutory towns. Around 100 per cent coverage of household sewerage or septage management in 500 AMRUT cities is other objective, the statement added.

"Mission targets to provide 2.68 crore tap connections and 2.64 crore sewer or septage connections to achieve the intended outcomes," it said. The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2,77,000 crore, including central share of Rs 76,760 crore for five years from FY22 to FY26.

