COMPANIES

NEWS

Cabinet likely to clear ₹30,000 crore LPG subsidy for oil companies

Cabinet likely to clear ₹30,000 crore LPG subsidy for oil companies

By injecting this capital support, the government seeks to shield consumers from price hikes amid inflationary pressure and rising crude oil costs.

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  Updated Aug 8, 2025 10:34 AM IST
The subsidy, expected to be cleared at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. today, aims to offset losses incurred by state-run oil firms that sell cooking gas below market rates.

Union Cabinet is likely to approve a nearly ₹30,000 crore subsidy for oil marketing companies to help stabilize LPG prices, government sources told Business Today.

The subsidy, expected to be cleared at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. today, aims to offset losses incurred by state-run oil firms that sell cooking gas below market rates.

The relief will target companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation—firms that bear the brunt of global price fluctuations to maintain domestic affordability.

By injecting this capital support, the government seeks to shield consumers from price hikes amid inflationary pressure and rising crude oil costs.

No official confirmation has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the time of reporting.

Published on: Aug 8, 2025 10:34 AM IST
