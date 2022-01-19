Cabinet okays Rs 1,500-cr infusion in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). This will enable IREDA to lend Rs 12,000 crore to the renewable energy (RE) sector, Union Minster Anurag Thakur added.

Further, the Union Cabinet also approved scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

It has also approved the extension of tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for three years beyond 31st March 2022, Thakur added.

