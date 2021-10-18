CCI approves Betaine B.V's acquisition of Hinduja Global Solutions' healthcare BPO services

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the acquisition of worldwide healthcare BPO services business of Hinduja Global Solutions by Betaine B.V.

The transaction will involve the acquisition of worldwide healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services of Hinduja Global Solutions, along with certain assets, contracts and employees by Betaine, the fair trade regulator said in a statement.

Betaine is an entity that has been recently incorporated in the Netherlands for the purpose of this transaction. It is owned and controlled by funds comprising The Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII, which is a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia Pte. Ltd. (BPEA).

Betaine is currently not engaged in any business activity in the country.

BPEA is an international private equity firm with a focus on private equity investments in Asia. BPEA and its affiliates are engaged in providing IT and IT-enabled services in India, including BPO services. Hinduja Global Solutions also provides IT and IT-enabled services, and caters to customers across the globe.

The CCI also gave its nod for acquisition of Global Content Alpha Partners Holdco (GCAPH) Pte. Ltd. by Starnmeer B.V, as per a separate statement.

The proposed transaction involves acquisition of the entire issued share capital of GCAPH from its existing shareholders' by Starnmeer.

Starnmeer is also a recently incorporated entity that is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA.

In India, GCAPH is present through its subsidiaries -- LearningMate Solutions Private Limited, SPI Technologies India Private Limited, Scope e-Knowledge Center Private Limited, and Scientific Publishing Services Private Limited.

