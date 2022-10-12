Centre approves PM-DevINE scheme for overall development of north-eastern states

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 6600-crore scheme in a bid to fund infrastructure projects in the northeastern states. The scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), will be applicable for the next four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26, as per government data. The new scheme will get 100 per cent central funding and will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The infrastructure projects will be funded in line with the priorities laid down under the PM Gati Shakti program.

It is to be noted that PM-DevINE was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER).

I&B minister Anurag Thakur during the Cabinet briefing said that the government is making efforts to complete the PM-DevINE projects by 2025-26 so that there were no committed liabilities beyond this year.

“This implies front-loading of the sanctions under the scheme in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily. While expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26, focused attention will be given to completing the sanctioned PM-DevINE projects.”

The minister added that the scheme will lead to the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects, and create livelihood activities for youth and women, thus leading to employment generation.

“There are other MDoNER Schemes for the development of the North Eastern Region. The average size of projects under other MDoNER Schemes is about Rs.12 crore only. PM-DevINE will provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects. It will be ensured that there is no duplication of project support under PM-DevINE with any of the other schemes of MDoNER or those of any other ministry,” a Cabinet notification stated.

“PM-DevINE is an addition to the quantum of resources available for the development of the NER. It will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes,” the notification stated.