Centre considering Rs 60,000-cr housing loan interest subsidy scheme: Report

Centre is considering spending Rs 60,000 crore to provide subsidised loans for small urban housing over the next five years, a report said on Monday.

Banks are likely to roll out the scheme in a couple of months, ahead of key state elections later this year and general elections due in mid-2024, Reuters reported citing two government sources. Last month, Centre had slashed cooking gas prices for households by about 18% to rein in inflation ahead of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan to provide relief in bank loans for first-time homebuyers in a speech in August to mark Independence Day, but its details have not been previously reported.

The scheme will offer an annual interest subsidy of between 3-6.5% on up to Rs 9 lakh of the loan amount. Housing loans below Rs 50 lakh availed for a tenure of 20 years will be eligible for the proposed scheme, sources told Reuters.

"The interest subvention will be credited upfront to the housing loan account of beneficiaries. The scheme proposed till 2028 is close to finalisation and will require approval of federal Cabinet," one government official told Reuters.

The scheme could benefit 2.5 million loan applicants in low-income groups in urban areas but the quantum of subsidised credit will depend on demand for such homes, the official said.

"We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorised colonies," Modi had said in his August speech.

The officials did not want to be named as the scheme is under finalisation.

Lenders have not been provided any specific lending targets but a meeting with government officials is likely soon, two bank officials told Reuters.

Ahead of that, banks have started to identify beneficiaries, they said, adding that the move could help increase lending in the affordable housing segment within the home loan portfolio.

This is not the first time the government has offered interest subsidies to lower-income borrowers in urban areas. A similar scheme ran between 2017-2022 with 12.27 million homes sanctioned under it.

With inputs from Reuters