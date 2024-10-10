Centre releases Rs 1.78 lakh crore in festive boost. Here's how much each state gets

The Union Government has disbursed Rs 1.78 lakh crore to state governments as part of its tax devolution, including an advance instalment of Rs 89,086.50 crore. The announcement, made by the Press Information Bureau on Thursday, covers the regular instalment for October 2024, along with an additional advance to support states in managing their finances ahead of the festive season.

The advance instalment aims to help states boost capital expenditure, supporting infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, and other development initiatives during a period when festive spending is expected to rise. This funding is seen as crucial for maintaining the momentum of state-led economic activities during the season.

The government also shared a detailed breakdown of the distribution, specifying how the total of Rs 1,78,173 crore is allocated to each state. Uttar Pradesh receives the highest share, amounting to Rs 31,962 crore. Bihar follows with Rs 17,921 crore, while Madhya Pradesh is allocated Rs 13,987 crore. West Bengal receives Rs 13,404 crore, Maharashtra gets Rs 11,255 crore, and Rajasthan is allocated Rs 10,737 crore. Other notable allocations include Andhra Pradesh with Rs 7,211 crore, Tamil Nadu with Rs 7,268 crore, and Odisha with Rs 8,068 crore.

Smaller states also benefit from the disbursement. Arunachal Pradesh receives Rs 3,131 crore, while Goa is allocated Rs 688 crore, and Sikkim receives Rs 691 crore. Northeastern states such as Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland receive Rs 5,573 crore, Rs 1,276 crore, and Rs 1,014 crore, respectively.

The financial support aims to bolster state governments' capacities to meet both development goals and immediate welfare needs, ensuring smooth operations and timely project execution in the lead-up to the festive season.