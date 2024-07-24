scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Centre to decide on fiscal consolidation strategy later, focus remains on meeting deficit targets

Feedback

Centre to decide on fiscal consolidation strategy later, focus remains on meeting deficit targets

The government aims to meet fiscal deficit targets as outlined in the Union Budget, with a decision on fixed deficit targets or debt-to-GDP ratio to be made in the future.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The government aims to meet fiscal deficit targets as outlined in the Union Budget, with a decision on fixed deficit targets or debt-to-GDP ratio to be made in the future. The government aims to meet fiscal deficit targets as outlined in the Union Budget, with a decision on fixed deficit targets or debt-to-GDP ratio to be made in the future.

The Centre will decide on its fiscal consolidation strategy at a later date, official sources said, adding that the current focus remains on meeting the fiscal deficit targets announced in the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of GDP for FY25 and said it would be reduced to less than 4.5% in FY26.

Related Articles

As part of the Union Budget 2024-25, she also announced that from 2026-27 onwards, the government's goal will be to maintain the fiscal deficit at a level that ensures the Central Government debt is on a declining path as a percentage of GDP.

Sources indicated that a decision on whether to maintain a fixed deficit target for each fiscal year or focus solely on the debt-to-GDP ratio will be made at a later date. "These issues are not being addressed now but will be considered later," they said, adding that there is no intention to amend the FRBM Act.

Analysts and experts have welcomed the Centre's stance on fiscal consolidation and believe it will be achievable given the bumper dividend from the RBI.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the planned review of the Income Tax Act and customs duties rates would take about six months. They indicated that it is currently difficult to set a timeline for the review and whether it would feature in the next Union Budget 2025-26.

Work on rolling out the five schemes aimed at employment generation and skilling, announced in the Union Budget, will also begin shortly. For now, the Budget and the Finance Act need to be passed, after which these initiatives will be initiated.

Published on: Jul 24, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement