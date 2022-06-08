Coal production up 34% to 71.30 million tonne in May 2022: Govt

India’s coal production has increased by 33.88 per cent to 71.30 million tonne (MT) from 5325 MT during May 2022 as compared to May 2021, said the Ministry of Coal in a public release.

As per the Ministry of Coal’s provisional data for May 2022, Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Captive mines among others registered a growth of 30.04 per cent, 11.01 per cent and 83.33 per cent, respectively, and produced 54.72 MT, 6.04 MT and 10.54 MT of coal, respectively.

The country’s coal dispatch during the same period increased by 16.05 per cent to 77.83 MT from 67.06 MT as compared to May 20. In April 2022, CIL, SCCL and Captives/others registered a growth of 11.34 per cent, 5.66 per cent and 67.06 per cent by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, while 23 of them produced more than 100 per cent, the performance of another 10 mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

The statement also revealed that coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18 per cent in May 2022 as compared to May 2021.

The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 per cent higher than in Apr 2021 and 2.63 per cent higher than the power generated in April 2022.

Coal-based power generation in May 2022 has been 98609 MU in comparison to 102529 MU in Apr 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82 per cent. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140059 MU from 136465 MU in Apr 2022 due to Hydro and Wind energy.