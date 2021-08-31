CPI-IW data: All-India July inflation goes down to 5.27%

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for July 2021, increased by 1.1 points and stood at 122.8. It rose 0.90 per cent with respect to the previous month, compared to an increase of 1.20 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

Year-on-year inflation for July stood at 5.27 per cent compared to 5.57 per cent for the previous month and 5.33 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Food inflation stood at 4.91 per cent as against 5.61 per cent in the previous month and 6.38 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment's Labour Bureau compiles CPI-IW every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the Miscellaneous group, contributing 0.42 percentage points to the total change. At item level, dairy milk, poultry/chicken, mango, carrot, cauliflower, onion, among others, were responsible for the rise in the index. However, the increase was largely checked by fish fresh, edible oil, pomegranate, lemon, etc, putting downward pressure on the index.

At the centre level, Yamunanagar recorded a maximum increase of 4.7 points, followed by Goa, Nagpur and Belgaum with 3.7 points, 3.6 points and 3.0 points, respectively.

Among others, nine centres observed an increase between 2 to 2.7 points, 32 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 34 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Sibsagar recorded the maximum decrease of 1.0 point.

The next issue of CPI-IW for August 2021 will be released on September 30, 2021.

