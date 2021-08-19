Delhi-Chandigarh Highway first EV-friendly highway in India

With a network of solar-based electric vehicle charging stations, the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway has become the country’s first EV-friendly highway in the country. The network of stations was set up by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) under the FAME-1 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles) scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries (MHI) Mahendra Nath Pandey remotely inaugurated the state-of-the-art charging station at Karna Lake Resort on Thursday. Arun Goel, Secretary at MHI, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL and other senior officials of MHI and BHEL were also present on the occasion.

The EV charging station at Karna resort is strategically located at the midpoint of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. It is equipped to cater to all types of e-cars currently in the country. BHEL is also working on upgrading other charging stations on this highway, within this year.

Establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25-30 kms on the highway will do away with the anxiety of EV users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. The SEVC stations are equipped with individual grid-connected rooftop solar plants that will supply green and clean energy to the charging stations.

The MHI minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the 75th Independence Day and said that environment security has the same importance as national security and that India is making all efforts towards becoming energy independent.

“India is a vibrant voice of environment security which comprises climate change, energy conservation, clean energy transition efforts, etc. and the nation’s efforts have started giving desired results,” said Pandey.

