Tata Motors unveils Tigor EV; to accept bookings from today

Tata Motors has unveiled its second offering in electric vehicles segment — Tata Tigor EV, following its Nexon EV. Tata Motors will accept bookings for its upcoming EV from today at a price of Rs 21,000 across select dealerships.

“The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratize the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric,” Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

The Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26 kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 0 per cent to 80 per cent within an hour using fast charging. Using home charging via a 15A plug point, it takes around 8.5 hours to charge from 0 per cent to 80 per cent. The battery is covered with an 8 year warranty.

It can go from 0 kmph to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds and churns out a peak power of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The interiors of this upcoming Tata EV are extremely spacious. Tata Tigor EV comprises height adjustable driver seat, portable charging cable, foldable outer rear view mirror (ORVM) and a boot space of 316 litres which can be expanded upto 375 litres. The company will also offer a tyre puncture kit and a smart key with push button.

The upcoming Tata EV is also powered by a gamut of entertainment and connectivity features like a 7-inch HARMAN Touchscreen infotainment with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters and iRA- a connected car suite. The connected car suite, iRA packs over 30 features including remote commands, intrusion alert, remote cooling, charging status, time to full charge and remote diagnostics.

The Tigor EV also packs the Ziptron technology which has been tested over 35 Million KMs of real world conditions across diverse and challenging Indian terrain. Tata Motors’ second EV will offer the customers an option to switch to electric vehicles on the back of growing demand in the segment, according to Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line, Electric Vehicle and ALFA Architecture - Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV's demand equals that of diesel variant, says CFO

Also read: Nationwide road tax cut on new vehicles bought after scrapping old ones soon: Transport Ministry