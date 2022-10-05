Delhi HC directs accused to provide good quality burgers to orphanages to quash rape FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to provide “hygienic and good quality burgers” to two orphanages having a minimum of 100 children each as a condition for quashing a rape FIR against him. These orphanages have been identified in Noida and Mayur Vihar.

The High Court has also directed the police to ensure that the burgers are well-made and cooked in a safe and clean environment following COVID-19 protocols. Going further, the court asked the man to pay a fine of up to Rs 4.5 lakh to the respondent which shall be transferred to her during the course of the day.

The single judge bench presided by Justice Jasmeet Singh called it a case of “matrimonial dispute.” According to the order in the case, Justice Singh said, “The offence u/s 376 IPC is not permissible to be settled through meditation but considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case that initially parties were in relationship with each other.”

Justice Singh further went on to call the FIR as being filed on account of “ill-advised and misunderstanding.” The High Court added that the case has been on since 2020 and enough time of the police and judiciary which could have been utilised in important matters has been wasted.

The High Court order read, “Therefore, the petitioner must do some social good. It is submitted by the petitioner that he is running restaurants under the name and style of Burger Singh and Wat-a-Burger in Noida and Mayur Vihar. The petitioner understands that he shall provide hygienic and good quality burgers to two orphanages having at least 100 children each.”

Also read: Lapse to carry out DNA profiling can't decide fate of trial in rape case: SC

Also read: Marital rape: Delhi HC delivers split verdict on criminalisation, asks parties to appeal in SC