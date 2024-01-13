Delhi's per capita income surges 14% to over Rs 4.4 lakh in 2023, says AAP govt study

Delhi’s per capita income soared to Rs 4,44,768 in 2023, marking a 14% increase from the previous year's figure of Rs 3,89,529. This growth has not only positioned Delhi as the region with the highest per capita income across all Indian states and union territories but also placed it at a staggering 158% above the national average.

The data, released in the 'Statistical Handbook-2023' by the Delhi government, underscores the capital's robust economic performance. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted this achievement as a substantial leap in per capita income for any state within a single year.

The handbook, which contains various socio-economic indicators, is a testament to the government's efforts in improving public services and infrastructure.

Delhi's progress is further evidenced by the expansion of its public transportation system, with 41 lakh people utilizing buses daily, including a fleet of 1,300 electric buses. The city has also seen an increase in electricity consumers by nearly 2.8 lakh and more than 1 lakh new water connections in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Additionally, the Kejriwal government's free electricity scheme generated over 3.41 crore zero-charge electricity bills for consumption up to 200 units per month.

The government's focus on social welfare is evident through various initiatives, such as providing pensions to over four lakh elderly citizens, supporting 1.7 lakh girls through the Ladli Scheme, and offering financial assistance to 1.13 lakh individuals with special needs.

Moreover, the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme benefited 11,570 people in the year 2022-23.

