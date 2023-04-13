Despite India's over 6% growth projection, it is concerned about global economic outlook: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment, despite this year's projected growth rate of over 6 per cent for the country's economy.

The Finance Minister also told global leaders during a meeting that the current headwinds and strained global supply chains have put a tremendous pressure on the global economy, marked by persistently high interest rates, northbound inflationary pressures and currency depreciation.

At the 107th meeting of the Development Committee on Wednesday during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, she said that the recent turbulence in the banking sector in some advanced economies has further increased the challenges to global economic recovery and increased fiscal pressures, especially on EMDEs and LDCs.

Continued disruptions to global supply chains are still straining food, fuel and fertiliser supplies, and endangering food and energy security. This is disproportionately impacting the poor, the disadvantaged and the marginalised, particularly in the developing world, the minister observed.

For the Union Minister, the need of the hour is a people centric, equity driven, consensus-based, and collective approach to face global developmental challenges.

These circumstances challenge multilateralism more than ever before, the Union Minister told the 'Development Committee' and added that against the backdrop of the WBG's 'Evolution Road Map' discussion, "we encourage the World Bank Group (WBG) to evolve into a bigger and better bank, which is 'fit for purpose' to address the new world challenges".

The Minister, in her address, called upon all shareholders and stakeholders to adopt an innovative, bold and robust approach to transform the WBG into an institution capable of effectively addressing present and future challenges.

"We look forward to a WBG that deploys innovative ways to mobilises resources, unleashes its full potential as a solutions and knowledge bank, and fully leverages its comparative advantage to build a better world." Sitharaman said, according to a report by PTI.

Sitharaman also told the 'Development Committee' that despite challenges and global headwinds, the IMF in its Global Economic Outlook forecasts above 6 per cent economic growth rate for India, making it the only major economy growing at that rate.

With a manageable current account deficit and a growth rate highest among the major economies in the financial year 2023, the Indian economy has shown resilience in navigating the turbulence of the (Covid) pandemic as well as geopolitical spill-over, she said.

The minister asserted that an optimistic business environment, robust industrial output and rapid vaccination coverage against Covid have provided a strong momentum to the Indian economy, as evidenced by an estimated GDP growth of 9.1 per cent for the previous financial year.

India has moved on beyond the pandemic, staging a full recovery in FY22-23, ahead of many countries, and positioned itself in an upward pre-pandemic growth path, she said.

"The unparalleled (anti-Covid) vaccination drive has not only ensured quick economic recovery but also ensured economic prospects for this year and beyond. Successful implementation of agriculture and labour reforms have provided the boost for medium-term growth," the minister said.

Sitharaman said the WBG should continue to focus on its vision of a 'World Free of Poverty' as well as on the twin goals of 'Ending Extreme Poverty' and 'Promoting Shared Prosperity' in a manner that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

The minister further pointed that it is also important to focus on global development challenges such as food insecurity, water and energy access and affordability, digitalisation and debt sustainability.

(With PTI inputs)

