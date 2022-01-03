Dilip Buildcon receives letter of award for Rs 2,683.02 cr order from Coal India subsidiary

Road company Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) on Monday said it has received the letter of award for an order worth Rs 2,683.02 crore from South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

"DBL har received an LOA for OB removal Contract Mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, Tehsil-Kotma - Annupur in the State of Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,683.02 crores (Including GST)," the company said in an exchange filing.

According to DBL, the order is for hiring of HEMM (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery) and allied equipment for Over Burden (OB) removal; loading in to tippers, transportation and unloading of excavated materials and silt; dumping, doing, scrapping/ removal of all bands; preparation/ maintenance of haul road, water sprinkling and spreading excavated materials at the site shown and levelling dumps as per direction of the management or engineers in charge.

The construct has been signed for a period of 1,795 days at Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area.

On December 7, the company had said that it had emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender floated by SECL.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested three senior executives of DBL along with an officer of NHAI (National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for involvement in an alleged corruption case, officials had told India Today.



CBI officials had recovered Rs 4 crore in cash after conducting raids on premises linked to the accused.

The officials added that Akil Ahmad, Regional Officer, NHAI, in Bangalore was arrested. Dilip Buildcon Limited's Retnakaran Sajilal (General Manager), Devendra Jain, (Executive Director) and Sunil Kumar Verma (an official) had also been arrested. A private individual identified as Anuj Gupta had also been arrested by the CBI.



Sources told that the DBL officials were allegedly involved in bribing Rs 20 lakh to the NHAI official in connection with a project through Anuj Gupta.

"CBI teams conducted searches at the premises of the accused in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin, Gurugram and Bhopal which led to the recovery of Rs 4 crore," noted the agency in a statement.