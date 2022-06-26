Ease of doing business: States' ranking likely to be released on Jun 30

The commerce and industry ministry is expected to release on Thursday the ranking of states and Union Territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business, according to an official.

"It has been decided to release the assessment of states/UTs under BRAP (Business Reforms Action Plan), 2020, on June 30 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," the official said.

The exercise is aimed at triggering competition among states to improve the business climate to attract domestic and global investors.

The parameters include various areas, such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single window system.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducts the exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

In the last ranking released in September 2020, Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Till date, state rankings have been released for 2015, 2016, 2017-18 and 2019.

The larger objective of attracting investments and increasing ease of doing business in each state was sought to be achieved by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of ranking states based on their performance in the implementation of BRAP.