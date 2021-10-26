ED attaches assets worth Rs 7 cr belonging to ex-Bhagalpur ADM in corruption case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to former Additional Magistrate of Bihar’s Bhagalpur Jayshree Thakur and her family members in a disproportionate assets (DA) case under the Prevention of Monet Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets attached include 15 plots, a flat, bank balance in 42 accounts, and “surrender value” of 12 different insurance policies worth Rs 26, 00,123.39 belonging to Jayshree Thakur and her family members.

The central agency began its investigation on July 11, 2013 on the basis of an FIR filed by Patna police under Prevention of Corruption Act against the former civil servant and her family members for acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13.98 crore via corrupt and illegal means by abusing her position as a public servant.

The financial crimes watchdog said that investigation under the PMLA act revealed that “during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity.”

It further noted that these assets were amassed in the form of “movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary.”

(With PTI inputs)