EESL to set up EV charging stations along 16 expressways: Gadkari

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has awarded the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) consortium with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (a subsidiary of EESL) the work for setting up of EV charging stations along 16 NH or expressways, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

The minister said the government has invited proposals from government organisations to build and operate public electric vehicle charging infrastructure on expressways and national highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

To facilitate EESL in EV charging project, the NHAI has signed an MOU with it. The NHAI will provide land near the toll plazas and their buildings for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations based on the revenue sharing model, he said.

The space will be provided to EESL at a no-cost basis for the duration as decided by the NHAI. This would not only assist in promoting clean energy but could also be a source of revenue for the NHAI, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power, via a memorandum on December 14, 2018, has published guidelines and standards for the charging infrastructure of electric vehicles, which are available on its website at powermin.nic.in.

These guidelines stipulate the requirements regarding density or distance between two charging points and specify the priorities for rolling out of electric vehicle public charging infrastructure.

Notably, the electric vehicle charging stations are provided by the developer as part of the wayside amenities and are awarded by the NHAI. The NHAI has already awarded 39 such facilities and the proposals for 103 such sites are at the bidding stage.

