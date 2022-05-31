Eight core sectors' output grows 8.4% in April

India's combined index of Eight Core Industries grew by 8.4 per cent in April, compared to the same month last fiscal, driven by steel, cement, and natural gas, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday. The production of coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers, cement and natural gas industries increased in april 2022 over the corresponding period of last year, the data added.

The eight core sectors measured in the index are - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity. The sectors comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 per cent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 per cent against a 2.1 per cent decline in April, the data showed.

Here's how the eight core industries performed in April 2022:

Coal –Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 28.8 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil–Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 0.9 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to March, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.4 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 9.2 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers –Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by8.7 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 0.7 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement –Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 8.0 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity –Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 10.7per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.