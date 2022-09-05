'Empathetic to villagers': These Cyrus Mistry pics will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

Of all the accounts of Cyrus Mistry and his life, the one that likens him to a character out of a Bollywood film (re: Mohan Bhargava from Swades played by Shah Rukh Khan) is social activist Mayank Gandhi's recollection of his efforts for the upliftment of the rural villages in Maharashtra. The activist credited Mistry for being involved in finding a permanent solution through water harvesting and management for droughts, often the reason for farmer suicides. He said that Mistry was a sensitive and empathetic listener about the problems of the villagers.

Mayank Gandhi, founder of Global Parli that aims to transform India through rural economic transformation, said that his relationship with Cyrus Mistry started after he left Tata as Chairman.

He said that he quit politics to work with villagers in Maharashtra’s Beed district’s Parli taluka, where there were the highest farmer suicides. “I found a sensitive and empathetic listener in Cyrus about the problems of the villagers and he suggested that instead of just giving water to villages, we should create a permanent solution through water harvesting and management. In the summer of 2018, we started a massive people’s movement to deepen and widen 70 kms of Paapnashi river and its tributaries, make 162 farm ponds and work with the government to make 62 small dams and five major dams besides many other works,” he said. Anyone who has watched the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial will see the resemblance between the industrialist and the NRI from Swades.

Gandhi said that Cyrus was involved in all the decisions and was directing the operations from his office. “At the height of the water farmer movement, we flew into Parli in his chopper and together we examined and assessed the works, addressed villager meetings, and even got down to working physically (shramdaan) in the fields,” he added.

“While we were in Parli, he went to the Parli Vaijnath jyotirling and did Abhisekh puja with great faith. He was beyond sectarian thoughts and a true believer in universal humanity. Found him to be not only a humble, successful businessman but someone who had immense faith in the ability of rural India to prosper economically,” said the activist.

Mayank Gandhi said that Mistry continued to support their movement and was deeply interested and engaged with their work. “Will miss his presence,” he said.

Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday after his car crashed. His co-passenger Jehangir Pandole also succumbed to the accident injuries. Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole, are admitted in the hospital.

