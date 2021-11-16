Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating for India, forecasts 8.7% GDP growth in FY22

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB-' with a negative outlook, and said the economy would grow 8.7 per cent in financial year 2021-22.

The rating balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign-reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural issues, it said.

"The country's rapid economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and easing financial sector pressures are narrowing risks to the medium-term growth outlook. However, the negative outlook on the rating reflects lingering uncertainty around the medium-term debt trajectory, particularly given India's limited fiscal headroom relative to rating peers," the ratings agency said in a release.

It forecasted GDP growth of 8.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) and 10 per cent in FY23. It said that the mobility indicators have returned to pre-pandemic levels and high-frequency indicators point to strength in the manufacturing sector.

While potential remains for a resurgence in coronavirus cases, it said its economic impact would be less pronounced than previous surges due to the sustained improvement in the vaccination rate.

