FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with infra, financial sector 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met infrastructure and financial sector stakeholders on Thursday as part of pre-Budget deliberations to seek their inputs for Budget 2022-23. The consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually, the Finance Ministry said.

It is the fourth Budget of the government and comes against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister today chaired the 2nd Pre-Budget consultations with industry, infrastructure and climate change players for the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23.

"Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon," the ministry said in a tweet.

"Union Ministers of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary & Shri @DrBhagwatKarad; Secretary, DIPAM, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Ajay Seth and Secretary, MCA, Shri Rajesh Verma were also present, besides other senior officials, in the meeting," the ministry tweeted.

