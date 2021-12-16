FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with infra, financial sector 

Finance Minister today chaired the 2nd Pre-Budget consultations with industry, infrastructure and climate change players for the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met infrastructure and financial sector stakeholders on Thursday as part of pre-Budget deliberations to seek their inputs for Budget 2022-23. The consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually, the Finance Ministry said.

"Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon," the ministry said in a tweet.

It is the fourth Budget of the government and comes against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Union Ministers of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary & Shri @DrBhagwatKarad; Secretary, DIPAM, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Ajay Seth and Secretary, MCA, Shri Rajesh Verma were also present, besides other senior officials, in the meeting," the ministry tweeted.