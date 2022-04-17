FM Sitharaman to attend spring meetings of IMF, World Bank during US visit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heading to the United States of America for an official visit starting April 18. During the visit, Sitharaman will attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. She will also participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will be traveling to the USA on an official visit beginning April 18, 2022," noted an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

During her US visit, Sitharaman will also take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the government.

In a high-level meeting, the Finance Minister will also meet David Malpass, President,World Bank.

During the course of the visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman will participate in a high-level panel discussion on "Money at a Crossroad" hosted by the Managing Director, IMF.

Apart from the official meetings with the World Bank, IMF, G-20 and Financial Action Task Force, the Finance Minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and will also interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

