FM Sitharaman to inaugurate exhibition on contribution of CPSEs in Gujarat

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate a mega exhibition on the theme of contribution of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in Gandhinagar on Thursday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, officials said.

The exhibition titled 'Nation Building and CPSEs' will be inaugurated at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, they said on Wednesday.

The exhibition will see participation of 75 central government companies, such as Coal India, GAIL (India), NTPC, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, among others.

"Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition, which will have stalls of these 74 CPSEs, on June 9. The exhibition will be open for public viewing from June 10 to 12, so that they understand the role and contribution of these entities in making India self-reliant in many sectors," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance.

On the same day, CMDs and directors of over 30 CPSEs will take part in a round-table discussion at Mahatma Mandir to deliberate on the future roadmap and strategy of these central entities, he told reporters here.

"On June 10 and 11, workshops on various issues, such as CSR (corporate social responsibility) with special focus on aspirational districts, will be held at the venue. Our enterprises spend nearly Rs 5,000 crore on CSR every year. To fund welfare schemes and projects in aspirational districts, we have also invited district collectors and representatives of NGOs for the workshop on the issue," Jain said.

Workshops will also be held on MoU system for the performance evaluation of CPSEs and procurement from Micro and Small Enterprises, he added.