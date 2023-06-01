General Electric to produce jet engines for Indian military aircraft: Report

General Electric is reportedly poised to produce jet engines to power Indian military aircraft. The deal would be signed and announced by the Biden administration when President Joe Biden hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

According to Reuters, White House, that had said in January that it received an application to jointly produce the engines in India, is yet to comment. GE has also not commented on the same.

The US is aiming to deepen ties with India to counter China’s dominance in the region. However, in a recent op-ed in state mouthpiece, The Global Times, China had urged India to be vigilant about the West, especially the US’ exploitation of the country, and the pitting of India against China. It said that the ‘dragon-elephant rivalry’ is a concoction of the West, and they have perpetuated a “sinister psychological manipulation” between the two countries.

Meanwhile, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) had previously said that it plans to use GE-manufactured 414 engine on a second generation of light-combat aircraft and that it was in talks over domestic production of those engines. GE has offered some transfer of technology to HAL to produce the engines as its licenced manufacturer, India is pushing for more technology to be shared. The deal has not been finalised and requires notification to the US Congress.

HAL is using a lighter GE engine for the 83 light combat aircraft it is manufacturing for the Indian air force. However, India intends to produce more than 350 fighter jets for its air force and navy over the next two decades, which could be powered by the GE 414.

A broader joint partnership between US and India was announced earlier this year to encourage companies from both the countries to collaborate, especially on military equipment and cutting-edge technology.

India is the largest arm importer and depends on Russia for nearly half its supplies. India has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades. The war has held up supplies of Russian spares that are critical for India to maintain its tank and fighter jet fleets. In April this year, defence ministers of both the countries, Rajnath Singh and Sergei Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and agreed to strengthen their defence partnership.

