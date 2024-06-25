GMDC and GUVNL forge alliance to power Gujarat’s future

The Government of Gujarat has forged a strategic partnership between Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC). This initiative, unveiled under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Energy & Petrochemical Minister Kanubhai Desai, marks a pivotal milestone in Gujarat’s quest for self-reliance in the power sector.

Over the past five years, Gujarat has experienced a steady annual growth in power demand, reaching a peak of 24,544 MW in the fiscal year 2023-24. Anticipating further growth, the state expects the demand to surge to approximately 36,000 MW by the fiscal year 2031-32. To meet this escalating demand, the partnership between GUVNL and GMDC aims to replace aging power generation units while expanding capacity through coal and lignite-based power stations.

In addition to boosting conventional power generation, Gujarat is also prioritizing renewable energy projects to reduce carbon footprints and promote sustainability. GMDC, in particular, is actively developing lignite mines in Gujarat and has received government allocations for large commercial mines in Odisha. These initiatives are expected to add significant thermal capacity, further strengthening Gujarat's energy infrastructure.

The allocated mines in Odisha at Baitarani-West and Burapahar boast substantial reserves, capable of supporting a combined thermal capacity of approximately 4,400 MW. Additionally, GMDC's lignite mines in Gujarat are set to contribute an additional 1,250 MW of capacity, ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to consumers across the state.

Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Finance, Energy & Petrochemical, GoG said - “This landmark agreement between GUVNL and GMDC is a testament to our shared dedication to energy excellence. Through the collective wisdom and strategic partnership, we are committed to providing reliable and sustainable power for all, ensuring that our State continues to thrive and grow.A self-reliant and Vibrant Gujarat will also be a force multiplier for the country’s economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts, ensuring positive results and significant investments through the mining and electricity value chain."