Gold futures rise by Rs 105 to Rs 51,872 per 10 gm

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent higher at $1,948.90 per ounce in New York.

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 105 to Rs 51,872 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 105 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 51,872 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,794 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

