scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Government expands mandatory gold hallmarking to 55 new districts in third phase

Feedback

Government expands mandatory gold hallmarking to 55 new districts in third phase

Districts selected based on establishment of hallmarking centres; expansion takes the total number of districts covered to 343

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The app’s popularity has grown significantly, with downloads increasing from 230,000 in 2021-22 to 1.24 million in the current fiscal year. The app’s popularity has grown significantly, with downloads increasing from 230,000 in 2021-22 to 1.24 million in the current fiscal year.
SUMMARY
  • The Centre has announced the third phase of the mandatory gold hallmarking order, expanding it to 55 additional districts
  • This expansion takes the total number of districts covered under mandatory hallmarking to 343
  • The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) successfully implemented mandatory hallmarking in 256 districts during the first phase and an additional 32 districts in the second phase
  • The initiative has resulted in over 400,000 gold articles being hallmarked with Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) every day
  • The government encourages consumers to use the ‘verify HUID’ feature in the BIS Care App to ensure the authenticity and purity of hallmarked gold jewellery items, which has seen a significant increase in popularity

Central government on Friday announced the third phase of the mandatory hallmarking order, called the “Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Third Amendment) Order, 2023”. The third phase comes into effect from September 8 and will extend the mandatory hallmarking requirement to an additional 55 districts in India, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

These districts have been selected based on the establishment of hallmarking centres following the implementation of the second phase of the order. This expansion brings the total number of districts covered under mandatory hallmarking to 343.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has successfully implemented mandatory hallmarking in 256 districts across the country during the first phase, starting on June 23, 2021. Subsequently, in the second phase, an additional 32 districts were included on April 4, 2022. This initiative has resulted in more than 4 lakh gold articles being hallmarked with HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) every day.

Since the introduction of mandatory hallmarking, the number of registered jewellers has surged from 34,647 to 181,590, and the count of Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) has risen from 945 to 1,471. To date, over 26 crore articles of gold jewellery have been hallmarked with HUID.

“Consumers are encouraged to verify the authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number purchased by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS Care app which can be downloaded from the play store,” the government said in a statement.

The app’s popularity has grown significantly, with downloads increasing from 230,000 in 2021-22 to 1.24 million in the current fiscal year. Moreover, the ‘verify HUID’ feature in the BIS Care App has received more than one crore hits in the past two years, highlighting its usefulness in ensuring the quality and authenticity of gold jewellery, the government said. 

Published on: Sep 08, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement