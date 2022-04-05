Govt blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday, stated that it has blocked 22 YouTube channels, along with three Twitter accounts and one Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. Among the 22 channels, 18 are Indian YouTube news channels and four are Pakistan-based YouTube news channels.

“The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on 04.04.2022 for blocking of twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website,” it said.

ARP News, AOP News, LDC News, SarkariBabu, SS ZONE Hindi, Smart News, News23Hindi, Online Khabar, DP news, PKB News, KisanTak, Borana News, Sarkari News Update, Bharat Mausam, RJ ZONE 6, Exam Report, Digi Gurukul and Dinbhar ki khabrein are the Indian channels blocked.

DuniyaMeryAagy, Ghulam NabiMadni, HAQEEQAT TV and HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 are the four Pakistani YouTube news channels. DuniyaMeryAagy’s website, Twitter account and Facebook account have also been blocked, while Ghulam NabiMadni and HAQEEQAT TV’s Twitter accounts have been blocked.

The ministry added that the blocked channels have a cumulative viewership of 260 crore. The channels spread fake news and coordinated disinformation over social media on sensitive subjects such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ukraine, and the Indian Army.

“Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.

It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India’s foreign relations with other countries,” the ministry noted.

These channels used templates and logos of certain TV news channels, along with images of their news anchors to mislead viewers, the government added. False thumbnails were used. Also the title and thumbnail were frequently changed to ensure the videos went viral. The Pakistani channels also had systematic anti-India fake news.

With this blocking, the ministry has, since December 2021, blocked 78 YouTube news channels and several social media accounts on grounds related to national security.

“The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order,” the government said.

