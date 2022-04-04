Amazon Prime Video India's YouTube channel hacked

The YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video India was hacked by attackers early on Monday morning. The hackers changed its name to Ark Invest (Live).

Amazon Prime Video India's youtube handle was hacked early in the morning and there’s a live streaming about some crypto invest visible on the channel.

There’s still no update about the hack on available on any of the other social platforms of the Amazon Prime Video India.

(This is developing story. Will be updated soon.)