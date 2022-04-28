Govt, C-DOT to modernise telecommunication in Railways for safety, security services

The Ministry of Railways and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to modernise telecommunication in Indian Railways for public safety and security services. The MoU was signed for coordination and resource sharing, and to deliver and implement C-DOT’s telecom solutions and services in the railways network.

Telecommunication in Railways will be modernised using next-gen communications network LTE-R world standards, 5G use cases in line with Make in India policies, Internet of Things, machine to machine applications, unified network management system, OFC monitoring, network management systems, video conference software, chatting application, routers, switches, etc.

The synergy between Railways and C-DOT will help in providing indigenous affordable telecom equipment and services. The government said that the deal will lower the total cost of ownership and boost the Make in India initiative as well as bridging the digital divide.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Executive Director of C-DOT Rajkumar Upadhyay and Additional Member/Telecom/Railway Board Aruna Singh, and other senior officials from both the organisations.

