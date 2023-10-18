Govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, export of diesel, ATF

The government on Tuesday cut special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 9,050 per tonne with effect from October 18.



In the last fortnightly review on September 29, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 12,100 per tonne.



Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be reduced to Rs 4 per litre, from Rs 5 per litre currently.



The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to Rs 1 per litre from Rs 2.5 per litre currently.



SAED on petrol will continue at nil.



India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.