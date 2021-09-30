Govt launches portal to boost export, improve manufacturing base

The India Export Initiative and IndiaXports 2021 Portal was launched on September 29 by Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane. The inauguration was done virtually in Delhi in the presence of MoS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and other senior officers of the ministry.

Rane expressed confidence in India driving the export growth with the help of MSMEs and achieving the target of $400 billion by this fiscal and achieving the challenging target of $1 trillion in exports by 2027. He said, to enhance exports and ensure localisation it is essential to make the country a global manufacturing powerhouse by improving India’s manufacturing base. This can be achieved by scaling up India’s competitive advantage or augmenting the competitiveness of MSMEs and make India a preferred destination for manufacturing for the world.

MoS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said, MSME exports are going to play a role of a catalyst in restoring the strength of the Indian economy.

IndiaXports aims to orient MSMEs free of cost, with the objective of focussing on the untapped export potential in existing tariff lines and supporting MSMEs in order to grow the number of exporting MSMEs and increase MSME exports by 50 per cent in 2022 and contributing to the vision of $5 trillion economy.

This initiative features an Info Portal which serves as a knowledge base for exports by Indian MSMEs with the required information related to export potential for all the 456 tariff lines along with the potential markets as well as trends in exports, export procedures and lots more. Apart from an export help desk, instructor led orientation will also be provided to MSMEs through a series of sessions for specific sectors highlighting the opportunities in specific products in international markets.

Also read: Most Indian cos believe revival of MSME sector can boost rural employment

Also read: Banks disburse Rs 7,500 cr under Credit Guarantee Scheme for MFIs