Govt says viral message on DA hike from 34% to 38% is fake

The government has fact-checked a message that has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp regarding the additional instalment of dearness allowance. The PIB Fact Check handle on Twitter shared an image of a document that it has called fake. The document that appears similar to an official government notification, has the letterhead of the Ministry of Finance.

The government said, “An order circulating on WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. This order is fake. Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order.”

An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck



▶️This order is #Fake



▶️Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order pic.twitter.com/VQ07ZvpMXE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2022

The fake letter dated September 20 that is doing rounds on social media reads, “The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2022."

It also said that the basic pay in the revised pay structure refers to the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix as per the 7th pay commission structure accepted by the government but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.

Interestingly, the government had debunked a similar document that was dated August 23 on August 25.

Dearness allowance is the component of one’s salary that is adjusted to compensate for rising inflation. DA is hiked twice every year. In March the Centre announced a 3 per cent hike in DA for its employees, which brought the rate to 34 per cent.

Also read: DA Hike: MP increases dearness allowance to 34% for 7.5 lakh govt employees

Also read: Dearness Allowance for govt employees increased by 3%

