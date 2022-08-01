DA Hike: MP increases dearness allowance to 34% for 7.5 lakh govt employees

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Monday, increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for more than 7.5 lakh government employees in the state to 34 per cent.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of the state, in a statement, said the hike will put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the exchequer. The enhanced DA will come to effect from August 2022, which the employees will receive in September, he said.

The government has decided to raise the DA of state employees to 34 per cent, making it at par with the Central government.

Despite putting an additional burden on the exchequer, this hike will also benefit employees and improve their lives, Chouhan added.

Before this hike, Madhya Pradesh's government employees were getting 31 per cent DA after the state had increased it by 11 per cent at one go the last time.

Pensioners will be given the benefit of the DA hike after taking mandatory concurrence from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh government, as it was earlier part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh, the statement added.