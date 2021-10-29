Govt’s April-Sept fiscal deficit at Rs 5.3 lakh cr; 35% of FY22 target

India's fiscal deficit for the April-September quarter stood at Rs 5.27 lakh crore, which is around 35 per cent of the budget estimates. The government's total expenditure during the period stood at 46.7 per cent of the budget estimates vs 48.6 per cent last year.

The revenue receipts accounted for 60.4 per cent of the budget estimate, compared to 27.3 per cent last year. The net tax revenue for the April-September period stood at 59.6 per cent of the budget estimate, compared to 28 per cent during the same period last year.

The government has received Rs 10,99,166 crore (55.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to September 2021. It comprises Rs 9,20,692 crore tax revenue, Rs 1,60,356 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 18,118 crore of non-debt capital receipts, a Finance Ministry statement said on Friday.

The ministry said the net debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans Rs 9,003 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 9,115 crore. It said Rs 2,60,146 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the government up to September 2021.

In its monthly account statement up to September, the government said the total expenditure incurred by it is Rs 16,26,017 crore (46.7 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22).

Of this, Rs 13,96,666 crore is on revenue account and Rs 2,29,351 crore is on capital account. Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 3,63,757 crore is on the account of interest payments and Rs 1,80,959 crore is on the account of major subsidies.

