India's core industries grew 4.4% in Sept 2021

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) stood at 126.7 in September 2021, which increased by 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of September 2020, government data showed on Friday. It stood at 11.6% in August.

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

"The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2021 is revised to 9.4% from its provisional level of 8.9%. The growth rate of ICI during April-September2021-22 was 16.6% as compared to the corresponding period of last FY," the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.