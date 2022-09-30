scorecardresearch
Growth rate of eight core sector slows to 3.3% in August: Govt data

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago.

The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 per cent.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 per cent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

