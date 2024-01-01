scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
GST collection at 3-month low in December at Rs 1.64 lakh cr, but rises 10% YoY

Feedback

GST collection at 3-month low in December at Rs 1.64 lakh cr, but rises 10% YoY

During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12% YoY growth, reaching Rs 14.97 lakh crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GST collection rises 10% in December to Rs 1.64 lakh cr GST collection rises 10% in December to Rs 1.64 lakh cr

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in December 2023 rose 10% to Rs 1.64 lakh crore, showed government data on Monday. However, GST collection fell to a three-month low in December.

At Rs 1,64,882 crore, the revenues for the month of December 2023 are 10.3% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, said Ministry of Finance. 

During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12% YoY growth, reaching Rs 14.97 lakh crore, as against Rs 13.4 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April-December 2022).

The average monthly gross GST collection of Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the first 9-month period of FY24 represents a 12% increase compared to the Rs 1.49 lakh crore average recorded in the corresponding period of FY23, said the ministry. 

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December, 2023 is Rs 1,64,882 crore out of which CGST is Rs 30,443 crore, SGST is Rs 37,935 crore, IGST is Rs 84,255 crore (including Rs 41,534 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,249 crore (including Rs 1,079 crore collected on import of goods). Notably, this marks the seventh month so far this year with collections exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

The government has settled Rs 40,057 crore to CGST and Rs 33,652 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of December, 2023 after regular settlement is RS 70,501 crore for CGST and Rs 71,587 crore for the SGST.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 13% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Published on: Jan 01, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement