GST collection rises 10% to Rs 1.63 lakh cr in September

Gross GST collections in September 2023 stood at Rs 1,62,712 crore, which is 10 per cent as compared to last year, according to the latest official data released on Sunday. This is the highest GST collection ever in a month.

The gross GST collection during the first half of FY 2023-24 ending September 2023 was Rs 9,92,508 crore, which is 11 per cent more than the Rs 8,93,334 crore reported a year ago.

“The revenues for the month of September 2023 are 10 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 was Rs 1.65 lakh crore, which was 11 per cent higher than the average monthly gross collection in FY 2022-23, which was Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

In September 2023, the gross GST revenue collected was Rs 1,62,712 crore. According to the report, the CGST is Rs 29,818 crore, the SGST is Rs 37,657 crore, the IGST is Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods), and the cess is Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).